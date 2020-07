Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderful mid-century unit. One side of a duplex with large carport separating. There is no shared wall. Unit has a covered patio area and small, fenced backyard. This home has been fully updated with open floorplan, new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, designer lighting, new flooring throughout, and new interior and exterior paint. Great unit within walking distance to TCU.