Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

3237 S. University Dr

3237 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3237 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
4 Beds w/a Study/Media Room-$500 off first month's rent - Walking distance to campus, open living concept, granite countertops, and complimentary monthly maid service. Extra room for study/movie room. 1 to 1 parking for each student.

Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Complimentary monthly maid service and lawn care is provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Parental guarantors are required.

AMENITIES

Laundry: In Unit
Parking: Off street
Storage: Yes
Cable Ready: Yes
Cooling: Central
Heating Type: Forced air
Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Wired: Yes
Central Air Conditioning
Granite Countertop
Heating system: Heat: forced air
No Utilities included in rent
Stainless steel appliances

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5343393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 S. University Dr have any available units?
3237 S. University Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 S. University Dr have?
Some of 3237 S. University Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 S. University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3237 S. University Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 S. University Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3237 S. University Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3237 S. University Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3237 S. University Dr offers parking.
Does 3237 S. University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 S. University Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 S. University Dr have a pool?
No, 3237 S. University Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3237 S. University Dr have accessible units?
No, 3237 S. University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 S. University Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3237 S. University Dr has units with dishwashers.

