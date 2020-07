Amenities

Classic 1930's bungalow - walking distance to TCU campus. Vaulted ceiling with loft area. Each bedroom has their own bathroom. Plantation shutters throughout. Fantastic kitchen. Now for the master. Wow, what a space. Large bedroom with sitting or study area. The Master bathroom features a huge closet, dressing area, large soaking bathtub, separate walk in shower, granite counter tops. Tenant Insurance Requirements: Minimum of $300,000 liability limits.