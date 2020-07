Amenities

This cute little duplex has 850 square feet in each apartment having two bedrooms and one bathroom, separate breakfast area-bar, all kitchen appliances, except microwave, very large closets and washer-dryer connections. Carpet and vinyl covered floors. Shared backyard. Tenant is responsible for electricity and water. Yard maintenance is available $35 per month, per tenant. One unit will be available in May, 2020 and the other will be available during the summer of 2020