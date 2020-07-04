All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

3213 Greene Ave

3213 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful duplex close to TCU and Cultural District! It offers 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, formal dining and big backyard!. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3213-greene-ave

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3213-greene-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Greene Ave have any available units?
3213 Greene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3213 Greene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Greene Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Greene Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Greene Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3213 Greene Ave offer parking?
No, 3213 Greene Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3213 Greene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Greene Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Greene Ave have a pool?
No, 3213 Greene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Greene Ave have accessible units?
No, 3213 Greene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Greene Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Greene Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Greene Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3213 Greene Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

