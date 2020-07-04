Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful duplex close to TCU and Cultural District! It offers 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, formal dining and big backyard!. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3213-greene-ave



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3213-greene-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.