Amenities
3212 McCart Ave Available 06/01/20 Enclaves - 3 Private Bedrooms, 3 Private Bathrooms - FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET
MONTHLY HOUSEKEEPING SERVICES
Rent $1000 per bedroom Deposit $1000 per bedroom
1. Lease term is June 2019 - June 2020
2. Each private bedroom will have a private keyless coded lock
3. The main front door will have a keyless coded lock
4. Shared common area
5. Onsite off street parking available (at no additional cost)
6. Every Tenant has 24 hour access to their Tenant Portal to pay rent & complete maintenance requests
7. Washer / Dryer / Refrigerator / Lawncare is included with the monthly rent
8. Professionally & locally managed
9. Pre-Wired for alarm service. Monitoring services can be added for $60 / month (total per unit)
FLOOR PLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4418318)