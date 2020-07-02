All apartments in Fort Worth
3212 McCart Ave

3212 Mccart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
key fob access
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
3212 McCart Ave Available 06/01/20 Enclaves - 3 Private Bedrooms, 3 Private Bathrooms - FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET
MONTHLY HOUSEKEEPING SERVICES
Rent $1000 per bedroom Deposit $1000 per bedroom
1. Lease term is June 2019 - June 2020
2. Each private bedroom will have a private keyless coded lock
3. The main front door will have a keyless coded lock
4. Shared common area
5. Onsite off street parking available (at no additional cost)
6. Every Tenant has 24 hour access to their Tenant Portal to pay rent & complete maintenance requests
7. Washer / Dryer / Refrigerator / Lawncare is included with the monthly rent
8. Professionally & locally managed
9. Pre-Wired for alarm service. Monitoring services can be added for $60 / month (total per unit)
FLOOR PLAN AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4418318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 McCart Ave have any available units?
3212 McCart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 McCart Ave have?
Some of 3212 McCart Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 McCart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3212 McCart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 McCart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3212 McCart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3212 McCart Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3212 McCart Ave offers parking.
Does 3212 McCart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 McCart Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 McCart Ave have a pool?
No, 3212 McCart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3212 McCart Ave have accessible units?
No, 3212 McCart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 McCart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 McCart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

