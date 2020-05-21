All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3205 Sadie Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3205 Sadie Trail
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:43 PM

3205 Sadie Trail

3205 Sadie Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3205 Sadie Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
This spacious home is brigh, open and centrally located near major highways, shopping and entertainment in Keller ISD. Three bedrooms, two baths and a large study. If your move in day is May 1st, don't miss on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Sadie Trail have any available units?
3205 Sadie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3205 Sadie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Sadie Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Sadie Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Sadie Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3205 Sadie Trail offer parking?
No, 3205 Sadie Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3205 Sadie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Sadie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Sadie Trail have a pool?
No, 3205 Sadie Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Sadie Trail have accessible units?
No, 3205 Sadie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Sadie Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Sadie Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 Sadie Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 Sadie Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University