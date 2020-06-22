3203 Karen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious floorplan and ready for a May move in :) Large living room greets you at the front door and features new paint, vinyl plank faux wood floors and lots of natural light. Eat in, galley style kitchen offers chic matching appliances, lots of counter top space and cabinets for days. Laundry connections are off of kitchen. Attached garage offers convenience for you and protection of your 2 or 4 wheeled road chariot. Master suite is quite large with a walk in closet. En suite offers a tub/shower combo and large vanity. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized and offer great closet space. Conveniently located off of Cherry Lane and I30, take a peek at what this offering in Broadmoor is all about!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 5/25/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.