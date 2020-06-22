All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3203 Karen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3203 Karen Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:35 PM

3203 Karen Street

3203 Karen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3203 Karen St, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious floorplan and ready for a May move in :) Large living room greets you at the front door and features new paint, vinyl plank faux wood floors and lots of natural light. Eat in, galley style kitchen offers chic matching appliances, lots of counter top space and cabinets for days. Laundry connections are off of kitchen. Attached garage offers convenience for you and protection of your 2 or 4 wheeled road chariot. Master suite is quite large with a walk in closet. En suite offers a tub/shower combo and large vanity. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized and offer great closet space. Conveniently located off of Cherry Lane and I30, take a peek at what this offering in Broadmoor is all about!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 5/25/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Karen Street have any available units?
3203 Karen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3203 Karen Street currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Karen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Karen Street pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Karen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3203 Karen Street offer parking?
Yes, 3203 Karen Street offers parking.
Does 3203 Karen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Karen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Karen Street have a pool?
No, 3203 Karen Street does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Karen Street have accessible units?
No, 3203 Karen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Karen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Karen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Karen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 Karen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University