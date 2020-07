Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous Home in Colonial Hills - Gorgeous 2 story home with 3 car garage in Colonial Hills. Close to TCU games and Tanglewood Elementary. 2 large living areas, master suite and extra full bath downstairs. 3rd bath and 3 beds with custom jungle gym upstairs. BONUS large room off garage with heat & AC, ready to use as an office, studio, or man cave! Entertain in the private backyard featuring a huge covered porch.



(RLNE4856339)