All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3140 Tex Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3140 Tex Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3140 Tex Boulevard

3140 Tex Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3140 Tex Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home awaiting for you! Home features 2 living areas with a built in desk in the second living room. Nice size rooms offering plenty of natural light! You will love the LARGE backyard with your very own man cave or she-shed! Make sure to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Tex Boulevard have any available units?
3140 Tex Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Tex Boulevard have?
Some of 3140 Tex Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Tex Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Tex Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Tex Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Tex Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3140 Tex Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Tex Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3140 Tex Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Tex Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Tex Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3140 Tex Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Tex Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3140 Tex Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Tex Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Tex Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University