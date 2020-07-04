3140 Tex Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Ridglea North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home awaiting for you! Home features 2 living areas with a built in desk in the second living room. Nice size rooms offering plenty of natural light! You will love the LARGE backyard with your very own man cave or she-shed! Make sure to see this home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3140 Tex Boulevard have any available units?
3140 Tex Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Tex Boulevard have?
Some of 3140 Tex Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Tex Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Tex Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.