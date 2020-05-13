3126 Waits Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2021



DESCRIPTION: One block from TCU! Fabulous single family home. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Stained concrete floors downstairs, with hand-scraped acacia walnut floors upstairs. All bedrooms have separate vanities, large walk-in closets. Jacuzzi tubs in all baths. Yard maintenance included.

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, gas top stove, double-size frig & freezer, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, gas fireplace, porch, 2 car garage, 4 car driveway, covered back porch, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system