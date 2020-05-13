All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3126 Waits Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3126 Waits Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:54 PM

3126 Waits Avenue

3126 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3126 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE: JUNE 1, 2021

DESCRIPTION: One block from TCU! Fabulous single family home. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Stained concrete floors downstairs, with hand-scraped acacia walnut floors upstairs. All bedrooms have separate vanities, large walk-in closets. Jacuzzi tubs in all baths. Yard maintenance included.
FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, gas top stove, double-size frig & freezer, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, gas fireplace, porch, 2 car garage, 4 car driveway, covered back porch, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Waits Avenue have any available units?
3126 Waits Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Waits Avenue have?
Some of 3126 Waits Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Waits Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Waits Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Waits Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3126 Waits Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3126 Waits Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Waits Avenue offers parking.
Does 3126 Waits Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 Waits Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Waits Avenue have a pool?
No, 3126 Waits Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Waits Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3126 Waits Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Waits Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 Waits Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University