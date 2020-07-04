All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3120 Rogers
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:19 PM

3120 Rogers

3120 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3120 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE SUMMER 2019 AT DISCOUNTED RENT OF $4000
AVAILABLE SUMMER 2020 $4750

DESCRIPTION: One block from TCU. Fabulous upstairs unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature hickory wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Yard maintenance included. 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially-covered parking spot off rear alley, 1 first come first serve spot in front

FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system,

See more properties @ weimerproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Rogers have any available units?
3120 Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Rogers have?
Some of 3120 Rogers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Rogers pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Rogers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3120 Rogers offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Rogers offers parking.
Does 3120 Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 Rogers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Rogers have a pool?
No, 3120 Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Rogers have accessible units?
No, 3120 Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Rogers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Rogers has units with dishwashers.

