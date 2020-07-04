3120 Rogers

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

AVAILABLE SUMMER 2019 AT DISCOUNTED RENT OF $4000

AVAILABLE SUMMER 2020 $4750



DESCRIPTION: One block from TCU. Fabulous upstairs unit in duplex. Open floorplan between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Common areas and bedrooms feature hickory wood floors. Kitchen includes island, granite countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub. Yard maintenance included. 2 covered parking spots, 1 partially-covered parking spot off rear alley, 1 first come first serve spot in front



FEATURES: central heating & air conditioning, cable/internet connections in every room, 2 dishwashers, microwave, glass-top stove, french-door refrigerator, front load washer & dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, security system, automatic security lighting, sprinkler system,



See more properties @ weimerproperties.com