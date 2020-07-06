All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3117 Sondra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3117 Sondra Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:12 AM

3117 Sondra Drive

3117 Sondra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3117 Sondra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1 bedroom with loft condominium in downtown Ft. Worth Cultural District.

Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops; and stackable washer & dryer.
New AC system (8-2017), kitchen garbage disposal (8-2017), and high-efficiency windows & screens (12-2018).
24-hours gated community, remote control provided.

Only pay renting and electricity!!! (landlord paid monthly HOA covers security gate, common areas & exterior maintenance, trash, water, sewer, blanket insurance).

Perfect location and quiet complex for students going to UNTHSC (~4 minutes driving), or to TCU.
Minutes to parks, museums, shopping & dining. Very affordable living in downtown Ft. Worth!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Sondra Drive have any available units?
3117 Sondra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Sondra Drive have?
Some of 3117 Sondra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Sondra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Sondra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Sondra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Sondra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3117 Sondra Drive offer parking?
No, 3117 Sondra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3117 Sondra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 Sondra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Sondra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3117 Sondra Drive has a pool.
Does 3117 Sondra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3117 Sondra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Sondra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Sondra Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University