3117 Sondra Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom with loft condominium in downtown Ft. Worth Cultural District.
Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops; and stackable washer & dryer.
New AC system (8-2017), kitchen garbage disposal (8-2017), and high-efficiency windows & screens (12-2018).
24-hours gated community, remote control provided.
Only pay renting and electricity!!! (landlord paid monthly HOA covers security gate, common areas & exterior maintenance, trash, water, sewer, blanket insurance).
Perfect location and quiet complex for students going to UNTHSC (~4 minutes driving), or to TCU.
Minutes to parks, museums, shopping & dining. Very affordable living in downtown Ft. Worth!!!