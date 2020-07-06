3117 Sondra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 1 bedroom with loft condominium in downtown Ft. Worth Cultural District.



Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops; and stackable washer & dryer.

New AC system (8-2017), kitchen garbage disposal (8-2017), and high-efficiency windows & screens (12-2018).

24-hours gated community, remote control provided.



Only pay renting and electricity!!! (landlord paid monthly HOA covers security gate, common areas & exterior maintenance, trash, water, sewer, blanket insurance).



Perfect location and quiet complex for students going to UNTHSC (~4 minutes driving), or to TCU.

Minutes to parks, museums, shopping & dining. Very affordable living in downtown Ft. Worth!!!