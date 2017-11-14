All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

3117 Greene Ave

3117 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3117 Greene Ave Available 07/10/20 Oversized living room with A Few Minutes Walk to the Campus - Sleek modern townhomes. Walking distance to campus. 5 large bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. Each student has the privacy of their own full bathroom. Interior finish outs include granite countertops, engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliance packages, and two separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Oversized living rooms make for a perfect game day watching venue. Each student will also have their own private parking space.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5409578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Greene Ave have any available units?
3117 Greene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Greene Ave have?
Some of 3117 Greene Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Greene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Greene Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Greene Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Greene Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3117 Greene Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Greene Ave offers parking.
Does 3117 Greene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 Greene Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Greene Ave have a pool?
No, 3117 Greene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Greene Ave have accessible units?
No, 3117 Greene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Greene Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Greene Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

