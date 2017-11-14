Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3117 Greene Ave Available 07/10/20 Oversized living room with A Few Minutes Walk to the Campus - Sleek modern townhomes. Walking distance to campus. 5 large bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. Each student has the privacy of their own full bathroom. Interior finish outs include granite countertops, engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliance packages, and two separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Oversized living rooms make for a perfect game day watching venue. Each student will also have their own private parking space.



No Pets Allowed



