3115 Karen Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

3115 Karen Street

3115 Karen St · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Karen St, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The following link can be used to schedule viewings @ 3115 Karen:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/494097?source=marketing

Come check out the modern flooring and inviting floor plan at 3115 Karen! Large living room greets you at the front door and features almost new paint, vinyl plank faux wood floors and lots of natural light. Eat in, galley style kitchen offers chic matching appliances, lots of counter top space and cabinets for days. Laundry connections are off of kitchen. Attached garage offers convenience and protection from summer thunderstorms. Master suite is quite large with a walk in closet. En suite offers a tub/shower combo and large vanity. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized and offer great closet space. Conveniently located off of Cherry Lane and I30, take a peek at what this offering in Broadmoor is all about!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Karen Street have any available units?
3115 Karen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3115 Karen Street currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Karen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Karen Street pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Karen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3115 Karen Street offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Karen Street offers parking.
Does 3115 Karen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Karen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Karen Street have a pool?
No, 3115 Karen Street does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Karen Street have accessible units?
No, 3115 Karen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Karen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Karen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Karen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Karen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

