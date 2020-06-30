All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3108 Spotted Owl Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3108 Spotted Owl Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

3108 Spotted Owl Dr

3108 Spotted Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3108 Spotted Owl Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Home in Keller ISD. - This beautiful home in Keller ISD offers an open floor-plan with new carpet and fresh paint. Spacious living area with stylish gas log fireplace. Kitchen offers generous counter and cabinet space complimenting the gas stove. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large master bath offers stand alone shower with sitting area, private commode, and walk in closet. Community offers pools, parks, playgrounds, basketball court, miles of greenbelt trails, and even a private pond. Easy access to I-35W, Hwy 114 & Hwy 377 puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

(RLNE4537474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Spotted Owl Dr have any available units?
3108 Spotted Owl Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Spotted Owl Dr have?
Some of 3108 Spotted Owl Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Spotted Owl Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Spotted Owl Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Spotted Owl Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 Spotted Owl Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3108 Spotted Owl Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Spotted Owl Dr offers parking.
Does 3108 Spotted Owl Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Spotted Owl Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Spotted Owl Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3108 Spotted Owl Dr has a pool.
Does 3108 Spotted Owl Dr have accessible units?
No, 3108 Spotted Owl Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Spotted Owl Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 Spotted Owl Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University