3108 Spotted Owl Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Home in Keller ISD. - This beautiful home in Keller ISD offers an open floor-plan with new carpet and fresh paint. Spacious living area with stylish gas log fireplace. Kitchen offers generous counter and cabinet space complimenting the gas stove. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large master bath offers stand alone shower with sitting area, private commode, and walk in closet. Community offers pools, parks, playgrounds, basketball court, miles of greenbelt trails, and even a private pond. Easy access to I-35W, Hwy 114 & Hwy 377 puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!



