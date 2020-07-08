All apartments in Fort Worth
3105 Mt. Vernon

3105 Mount Vernon Avenue
Location

3105 Mount Vernon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Open house on 5/2 and 5/3. By appointment only to maintain social distancing. Please call 817-779-4000 to schedule. Totally remodeled 900 sq ft 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage with new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new ceiling fans, and new high efficiency front load washer and dryer. French doors open onto the giant pet friendly backyard. Dogs and cats welcome. Gorgeous new hardwood vinyl plank floors in every room. Giant workshop garage with additional storage unit in the backyard. Located just 2 blocks from Meadowbrook Park, restaurants, and shopping. Easy highway access. $1,095 with $995 deposit. This one will not last. All are encouraged to apply. $9.95 application fee per adult applicant. Apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

