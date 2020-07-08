3105 Mt. Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Open house on 5/2 and 5/3. By appointment only to maintain social distancing. Please call 817-779-4000 to schedule. Totally remodeled 900 sq ft 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage with new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new ceiling fans, and new high efficiency front load washer and dryer. French doors open onto the giant pet friendly backyard. Dogs and cats welcome. Gorgeous new hardwood vinyl plank floors in every room. Giant workshop garage with additional storage unit in the backyard. Located just 2 blocks from Meadowbrook Park, restaurants, and shopping. Easy highway access. $1,095 with $995 deposit. This one will not last. All are encouraged to apply. $9.95 application fee per adult applicant. Apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com

