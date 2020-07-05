309 Avila Lane

Amenities

Another Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This Spectacular 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home has an open concept with hand scraped flooring. Master bedroom with a large walk in closet, soaker tub and walk in shower .This home has Split bedrooms with a Family/Game-room upstairs. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. The back patio is perfect for entertaining.Dorado Ranch Community with great amenities like community pool, greenbelt, walk-jogging paths, club house, playgrounds & parks. Rent: $2200.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 lease signing fee .Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.