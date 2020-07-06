All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3073 Peyton Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3073 Peyton Brook Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:49 PM

3073 Peyton Brook Drive

3073 Peyton Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3073 Peyton Brook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to your BEAUTIFUL Townhome in highly sought after Carrington Court & Keller ISD, minutes way from shops and restaurants at Alliance Town Center! Uniquely positioned on a LARGE CORNER LOT, this meticulously maintained Townhome has an open floor plan and spacious eat-in kitchen. Gorgeous and durable wood-look tile throughout the main living area, stairs, and in all bedrooms upstairs! Large master suite includes his and her closets, garden tub, and a separate shower. Two more guest bedrooms upstairs, second full bathroom, and separate full size utility room! Full two car garage in rear. Enjoy low maintenance living, HOA provides ALL exterior maintenance, roof and landscaping. Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3073 Peyton Brook Drive have any available units?
3073 Peyton Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3073 Peyton Brook Drive have?
Some of 3073 Peyton Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3073 Peyton Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3073 Peyton Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3073 Peyton Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3073 Peyton Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3073 Peyton Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3073 Peyton Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 3073 Peyton Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3073 Peyton Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3073 Peyton Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 3073 Peyton Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3073 Peyton Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3073 Peyton Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3073 Peyton Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3073 Peyton Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University