3073 Peyton Brook Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to your BEAUTIFUL Townhome in highly sought after Carrington Court & Keller ISD, minutes way from shops and restaurants at Alliance Town Center! Uniquely positioned on a LARGE CORNER LOT, this meticulously maintained Townhome has an open floor plan and spacious eat-in kitchen. Gorgeous and durable wood-look tile throughout the main living area, stairs, and in all bedrooms upstairs! Large master suite includes his and her closets, garden tub, and a separate shower. Two more guest bedrooms upstairs, second full bathroom, and separate full size utility room! Full two car garage in rear. Enjoy low maintenance living, HOA provides ALL exterior maintenance, roof and landscaping. Refrigerator included!