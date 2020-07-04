All apartments in Fort Worth
3029 Wispy Trail
3029 Wispy Trail

3029 Wispy Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Wispy Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Lovely two story home close to walking trail. Great open space on the main floor with dining and living areas. Don't miss the half bath. Large laundry and pantry space just off the kitchen. Three large bedrooms upstairs. Plus a large game room with a closet. Large Master suite with a walk in closet and bath with separate tub and shower. This home is near the end of a Cul De Sac with a walking trail to the neighborhood park. Wood laminate floors on the main. New carpet on the second floor installed June 2019. New HVAC installed in 2017. Large backyard area. 11 miles from the Willow Park HEB Grocery Store. 6 miles to Lockheed Martin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Wispy Trail have any available units?
3029 Wispy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 Wispy Trail have?
Some of 3029 Wispy Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Wispy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Wispy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Wispy Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Wispy Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3029 Wispy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Wispy Trail offers parking.
Does 3029 Wispy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Wispy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Wispy Trail have a pool?
No, 3029 Wispy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Wispy Trail have accessible units?
No, 3029 Wispy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Wispy Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 Wispy Trail has units with dishwashers.

