3029 Wispy Trail

Lovely two story home close to walking trail. Great open space on the main floor with dining and living areas. Don't miss the half bath. Large laundry and pantry space just off the kitchen. Three large bedrooms upstairs. Plus a large game room with a closet. Large Master suite with a walk in closet and bath with separate tub and shower. This home is near the end of a Cul De Sac with a walking trail to the neighborhood park. Wood laminate floors on the main. New carpet on the second floor installed June 2019. New HVAC installed in 2017. Large backyard area. 11 miles from the Willow Park HEB Grocery Store. 6 miles to Lockheed Martin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
