All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3028 Wispy Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3028 Wispy Trail
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:22 AM

3028 Wispy Trail

3028 Wispy Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3028 Wispy Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home overlooking valley in West Ft. Worth - Beautiful 2 story home on very private cul-de-sac and hill overlooking open area. No other houses on 3 sides - enjoy your privacy. Walking trail behind wrought iron fence.
This home is a large 2 story home with all bedrooms upstairs. There are living areas on the first and the second floor. The home also has 2 dining areas so plenty of space. The master bath has a separate shower and jetted tub. Yard is fenced. Western Hills High. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4810983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Wispy Trail have any available units?
3028 Wispy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3028 Wispy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Wispy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Wispy Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 Wispy Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3028 Wispy Trail offer parking?
No, 3028 Wispy Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3028 Wispy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Wispy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Wispy Trail have a pool?
No, 3028 Wispy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Wispy Trail have accessible units?
No, 3028 Wispy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Wispy Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 Wispy Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3028 Wispy Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3028 Wispy Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University