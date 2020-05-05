3028 Wispy Trail

Amenities

pet friendly

Beautiful Home overlooking valley in West Ft. Worth - Beautiful 2 story home on very private cul-de-sac and hill overlooking open area. No other houses on 3 sides - enjoy your privacy. Walking trail behind wrought iron fence.

This home is a large 2 story home with all bedrooms upstairs. There are living areas on the first and the second floor. The home also has 2 dining areas so plenty of space. The master bath has a separate shower and jetted tub. Yard is fenced. Western Hills High. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



