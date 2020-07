Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SPECIAL Move in July and get half off. Seller is offering half off July rent if Lease is executed in June. Walk to TCU MOVE IN READY FOR JULY Great home recently updated with wood laminate and ceramic floors and a fully equipped large kitchen including a microwave. The lovely home, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, refrigerator and a chain link fence. Within a mile from TCU 4 doors to Berry Street. Updated bath with classic shelving in hallway