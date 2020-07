Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed / 1.5 Bath / 2,000 Sq Ft / Coming Very Soon



Huge 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2,000 sq. ft. home with brand new central AC/Heat, and a huge covered back porch coming soon.



Will be available in a few weeks. We are finishing a few upgrades to make the house even better and will have more pictures available soon.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170967p

(RLNE5263814)