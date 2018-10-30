3012 Highlawn Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and spacious property with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, wood burning fireplace and much more! You walk into an open living room, with sliding door to access the big fenced patio( some covered area). Kitchen is fully equipped and dinning area is located next to the kitchen. Great bedroom and closets size. Must see to believe! Property conveniently located close to McCart Ave & Altamesa Blvd.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=bF7DRNMhlk&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com