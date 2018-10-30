All apartments in Fort Worth
3012 Highlawn Ter

3012 High Lawn Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3012 High Lawn Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious property with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, wood burning fireplace and much more! You walk into an open living room, with sliding door to access the big fenced patio( some covered area). Kitchen is fully equipped and dinning area is located next to the kitchen. Great bedroom and closets size. Must see to believe! Property conveniently located close to McCart Ave & Altamesa Blvd.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=bF7DRNMhlk&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Highlawn Ter have any available units?
3012 Highlawn Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Highlawn Ter have?
Some of 3012 Highlawn Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Highlawn Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Highlawn Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Highlawn Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Highlawn Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Highlawn Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Highlawn Ter offers parking.
Does 3012 Highlawn Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Highlawn Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Highlawn Ter have a pool?
No, 3012 Highlawn Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Highlawn Ter have accessible units?
No, 3012 Highlawn Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Highlawn Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Highlawn Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

