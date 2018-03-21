All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:00 PM

301 Sun Meadow Lane

301 Sun Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

301 Sun Meadow Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! The living room features laminate wood floors, high ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Please ensure you add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for a self-showing and new applications! 
FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

