All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2952 Cedar Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2952 Cedar Ridge Lane

2952 Cedar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2952 Cedar Ridge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for move in Jan 1!! Beautiful home now for lease! Nice kitchen that is open to a fabulous great living area that features a gas fireplace. Lots of windows that overlook the backyard! Large master with lots of closet space along with a very spacious master bath. Mud room just off the garage is great for coats and shoes. Walking distance to the community pool and park. This one will go fast!! Refrigerator is included. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have any available units?
2952 Cedar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have?
Some of 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2952 Cedar Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University