Available for move in Jan 1!! Beautiful home now for lease! Nice kitchen that is open to a fabulous great living area that features a gas fireplace. Lots of windows that overlook the backyard! Large master with lots of closet space along with a very spacious master bath. Mud room just off the garage is great for coats and shoes. Walking distance to the community pool and park. This one will go fast!! Refrigerator is included. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have any available units?
2952 Cedar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have?
Some of 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2952 Cedar Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2952 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
