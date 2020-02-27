2952 Cedar Ridge Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for move in Jan 1!! Beautiful home now for lease! Nice kitchen that is open to a fabulous great living area that features a gas fireplace. Lots of windows that overlook the backyard! Large master with lots of closet space along with a very spacious master bath. Mud room just off the garage is great for coats and shoes. Walking distance to the community pool and park. This one will go fast!! Refrigerator is included. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.