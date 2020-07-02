2940 May St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautifully Upgraded Near TCU! - Enjoy the covered front porch overlooking the fenced lawn. Amazing updated hardwoods, crown molding, and decorative lighting throughout. Nice size living area with wood burning fireplace that leads to the dining room. Updated Master and Guest Bedrooms. Kitchen equally impressive with new stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite counters. Guest bathroom with flagstone shower and granite counter-tops.Extra room that can be used as an office or study. Master bedroom with sitting area. Large fenced backyard with storage facility. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are included.Yard Maintenance is included in the price of rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2518323)