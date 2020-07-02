All apartments in Fort Worth
2940 May St
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:37 PM

2940 May St

2940 May Street · No Longer Available
Location

2940 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully Upgraded Near TCU! - Enjoy the covered front porch overlooking the fenced lawn. Amazing updated hardwoods, crown molding, and decorative lighting throughout. Nice size living area with wood burning fireplace that leads to the dining room. Updated Master and Guest Bedrooms. Kitchen equally impressive with new stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite counters. Guest bathroom with flagstone shower and granite counter-tops.Extra room that can be used as an office or study. Master bedroom with sitting area. Large fenced backyard with storage facility. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are included.Yard Maintenance is included in the price of rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2518323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 May St have any available units?
2940 May St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 May St have?
Some of 2940 May St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 May St currently offering any rent specials?
2940 May St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 May St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 May St is pet friendly.
Does 2940 May St offer parking?
No, 2940 May St does not offer parking.
Does 2940 May St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 May St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 May St have a pool?
No, 2940 May St does not have a pool.
Does 2940 May St have accessible units?
No, 2940 May St does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 May St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 May St does not have units with dishwashers.

