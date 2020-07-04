All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2912 Chenault Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2912 Chenault Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:59 AM

2912 Chenault Street

2912 Chenault Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2912 Chenault Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside

Amenities

parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Actual unit available is right side of duplex. 1 bed, 1 bath efficiency with a range, large fenced backyard, and convenient access to 35W, 121, and dowtown Fort Worth! Home is available for immediate move-in upon lease application approval, as new flooring has been installed and make ready cleaning has been completed. Agent or prospective tenant to verify schools and exact square footage pulled from tax records. Application can be found in uploaded documents and fee is $45 payable via Zelle at office email address or by credit or debit card over the phone. Also needed is a copoy of photo ID or DL, and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Chenault Street have any available units?
2912 Chenault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2912 Chenault Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Chenault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Chenault Street pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Chenault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2912 Chenault Street offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Chenault Street offers parking.
Does 2912 Chenault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Chenault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Chenault Street have a pool?
No, 2912 Chenault Street does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Chenault Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 Chenault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Chenault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Chenault Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Chenault Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Chenault Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University