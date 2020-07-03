Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2904 Spotted Owl Dr. Available 12/16/19 Beautiful Home in Woodland Springs - Very nice, single story home with covered patio. Northwest ISD. There is a large, open eat in kitchen with ceramic tile and black appliances. Comes with built in microwave. Has good sized living room with gas fireplace. Split bedroom arrangement. Has garage door opener. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent. Pet deposit of $500 per pet, half refundable at move out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee.



