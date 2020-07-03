All apartments in Fort Worth
2904 Spotted Owl Dr.
2904 Spotted Owl Dr.

2904 Spotted Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Spotted Owl Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2904 Spotted Owl Dr. Available 12/16/19 Beautiful Home in Woodland Springs - Very nice, single story home with covered patio. Northwest ISD. There is a large, open eat in kitchen with ceramic tile and black appliances. Comes with built in microwave. Has good sized living room with gas fireplace. Split bedroom arrangement. Has garage door opener. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent. Pet deposit of $500 per pet, half refundable at move out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE2318584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. have any available units?
2904 Spotted Owl Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. have?
Some of 2904 Spotted Owl Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Spotted Owl Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. offers parking.
Does 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. have a pool?
No, 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Spotted Owl Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

