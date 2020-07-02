2845 College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Quaint and cozy 1-1 with large rooms and plenty of storage. Lots of windows as well! Refrigerator and gas stove provided. Washer and Dryer connections in kitchen area. Shared backyard - large and inviting. Home sits on a corner lot. Great location! Quick drive or bike to TCU minutes away from Magnolia area.