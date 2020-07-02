All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:58 AM

2845 College Avenue

2845 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2845 College Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint and cozy 1-1 with large rooms and plenty of storage. Lots of windows as well! Refrigerator and gas stove provided. Washer and Dryer connections in kitchen area. Shared backyard - large and inviting. Home sits on a corner lot. Great location! Quick drive or bike to TCU minutes away from Magnolia area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 College Avenue have any available units?
2845 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 College Avenue have?
Some of 2845 College Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2845 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2845 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2845 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2845 College Avenue offers parking.
Does 2845 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 2845 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2845 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2845 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

