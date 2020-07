Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute and renovated home near Texas Wesleyan University in up and coming Polytechnic Heights neighborhood. Brand new modern kitchen and renovated bathroom! Comes with new full-sized refrigerator, new range, new microwave, washer and dryer. Large shed in the fenced back yard for storage. Off street parking. Pets okay with $200 pet fee.