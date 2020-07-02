All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2809 Wayside Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2809 Wayside Avenue

2809 Wayside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath downstairs unit with light and bright living space that opens to a spacious dining area. Kitchen offers built in microwave, dishwasher and stove. Split bedroom arrangement, nice looking concrete floors, ceiling fans. Neutral paint and ready for move in. Refrigerator, washer and dryer available for tenants use. Owner pays for water and lawn care.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start.
Owner may consider pets with strong application and additional deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Wayside Avenue have any available units?
2809 Wayside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Wayside Avenue have?
Some of 2809 Wayside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Wayside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Wayside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Wayside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Wayside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Wayside Avenue offer parking?
No, 2809 Wayside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2809 Wayside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 Wayside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Wayside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2809 Wayside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Wayside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2809 Wayside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Wayside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Wayside Avenue has units with dishwashers.

