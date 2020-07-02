2809 Wayside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath downstairs unit with light and bright living space that opens to a spacious dining area. Kitchen offers built in microwave, dishwasher and stove. Split bedroom arrangement, nice looking concrete floors, ceiling fans. Neutral paint and ready for move in. Refrigerator, washer and dryer available for tenants use. Owner pays for water and lawn care.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start.

Owner may consider pets with strong application and additional deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.