Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Fabulous house built in 2017. Beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen and all the bathrooms. New carpet of 2017 in all the bedrooms. Wood like tiles in kitchen, bathroom and foyer. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master bathroom has work-in closet. Close to I-20. Credit score at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.