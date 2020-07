Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Vacation at Home! Stay safe with your own back yard inground gunite pool ! 4- 2.5-2 with formal dining and game room. Fenced yard. 2 in. faux wood blinds, New flooring just installed,carpet upstairs and luxury faux wood floors in all downstairs.Cleaned and ready for immediate occupancy. Please, nonsmoking, no pets other than small dog. Dogs must be approved. Appl. fee $45.00 per person over age 18.