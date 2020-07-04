All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:07 AM

2725 Avenue East

2725 Avenue E · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Avenue E, Fort Worth, TX 76105
El Poly Pyramid

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An amazing find close to campus! Incredible half-duplex with two-story floor plan offers all bedrooms upstairs and common living areas downstairs. Within walking distance to Wesleyan and Poly campuses. Available Now!

Large, galley style kitchen off entryway includes ceramic tiled floors, handsome cabinets and matching black appliances including refrigerator! Spacious living room with hardwood floors offers plenty of windows and has room for a quaint dining area. Half bathroom downstairs. Laundry connections are housed in a utility closet off the kitchen.

Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and two full baths. Master suite offers a spacious closet and plenty of square footage with en suite tub/shower combo bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Additional full bath features tub/shower combo and great counter/storage space.

Private, newly fenced backyard and an attached one-car garage make this one hard to beat! The unit has a brand new A/C that will keep it ice cold during the hot Texas summers, as well as new carpet and paint. Lawn care included in rent. Water, trash, sewer, and electric are the tenant’s responsibility. Pet friendly, subject to landlord approval, with recurring pet rent of $50/pet/month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400/month, Application Fee: $30 one-time fee, Refundable Security Deposit: $1,400; Pet Rent: $50/pet/month (if applicable)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2725-avenue-e-fort-worth-tx-76105-usa/13ad7d1e-06fe-4eb2-85bb-50b17d9157ee

(RLNE5686281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

