2725 Avenue East

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

An amazing find close to campus! Incredible half-duplex with two-story floor plan offers all bedrooms upstairs and common living areas downstairs. Within walking distance to Wesleyan and Poly campuses. Available Now!



Large, galley style kitchen off entryway includes ceramic tiled floors, handsome cabinets and matching black appliances including refrigerator! Spacious living room with hardwood floors offers plenty of windows and has room for a quaint dining area. Half bathroom downstairs. Laundry connections are housed in a utility closet off the kitchen.



Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and two full baths. Master suite offers a spacious closet and plenty of square footage with en suite tub/shower combo bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Additional full bath features tub/shower combo and great counter/storage space.



Private, newly fenced backyard and an attached one-car garage make this one hard to beat! The unit has a brand new A/C that will keep it ice cold during the hot Texas summers, as well as new carpet and paint. Lawn care included in rent. Water, trash, sewer, and electric are the tenant’s responsibility. Pet friendly, subject to landlord approval, with recurring pet rent of $50/pet/month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400/month, Application Fee: $30 one-time fee, Refundable Security Deposit: $1,400; Pet Rent: $50/pet/month (if applicable)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2725-avenue-e-fort-worth-tx-76105-usa/13ad7d1e-06fe-4eb2-85bb-50b17d9157ee



