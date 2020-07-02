Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2717 Frazier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2717 Frazier Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:36 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2717 Frazier Avenue
2717 Frazier Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2717 Frazier Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental property available for immediate move in located conveniently near TCU's Campus as well as Fort Worth's hospital district. Zoned to the desirable Lily B Clayton Elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2717 Frazier Avenue have any available units?
2717 Frazier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2717 Frazier Avenue have?
Some of 2717 Frazier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2717 Frazier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Frazier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Frazier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Frazier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2717 Frazier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Frazier Avenue offers parking.
Does 2717 Frazier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Frazier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Frazier Avenue have a pool?
No, 2717 Frazier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Frazier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2717 Frazier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Frazier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Frazier Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University