Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

This will be a brand new property! Be the first to live here! There will be hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and stainless appliances. Every bedroom has its own bathroom as well. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to live in a brand new build before anyone else! We will be offering this brand new product for a short term lease. Lease must end by May 15, 2020.