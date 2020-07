Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic DR Horton 3 bedroom. Open layout with spacious kitchen, bright dining area and family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Master bedroom split for privacy. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Covered patio in back. Neutral colors throughout. Ready for immediate move in. Just minutes from I35W, downtown FW, shopping, entertainment and schools. Lease includes mandatory enrollment in monthly HVAC filter program.