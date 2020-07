Amenities

2656 Menefee Ave., Ft. Worth (N-side) - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath house on the Northside that has been completely updated with a new roof, new floors, new hardware & fixtures, and new paint inside & out. The property has washer & dryer connections and comes with a new Electric Range and two new Heat/AC Window Units.



