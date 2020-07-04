2646 NW 18th St

Amenities
Fossil Ridge Apartment --- the best rental value in town. Available now!
<< Se Habla Espanol >>
2 large Bedrooms , 2 full Bathrooms plus a private balcony. New paint. New floor. Ceiling fan in each rooms.
Address : 2626 NW 18th St. Fort Worth TX 76106
Fossil Ridge Apartment is a safe, quite and friendly community. The perfect place to call home! Located close to Jacksboro Hwy ( 199 Hwy) and 183 Hwy, a few miles north of downtown Forth Worth. Don't miss this special opportunity. Call us to reserve your new home today. Our number : 817-625-9921
Amenities:
- Central Air Conditioning
- Garbage Disposal
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Oven
- Washer & Dryer Hookup