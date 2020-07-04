All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2646 NW 18th St

2646 NW 18th St · No Longer Available
Location

2646 NW 18th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Fossil Ridge Apartment --- the best rental value in town. Available now!
<< Se Habla Espanol >>
2 large Bedrooms , 2 full Bathrooms plus a private balcony. New paint. New floor. Ceiling fan in each rooms.

Address : 2626 NW 18th St. Fort Worth TX 76106

Fossil Ridge Apartment is a safe, quite and friendly community. The perfect place to call home! Located close to Jacksboro Hwy ( 199 Hwy) and 183 Hwy, a few miles north of downtown Forth Worth. Don't miss this special opportunity. Call us to reserve your new home today. Our number : 817-625-9921

Amenities:
- Central Air Conditioning
- Garbage Disposal
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Oven
- Washer & Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 NW 18th St have any available units?
2646 NW 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 NW 18th St have?
Some of 2646 NW 18th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 NW 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
2646 NW 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 NW 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 2646 NW 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2646 NW 18th St offer parking?
No, 2646 NW 18th St does not offer parking.
Does 2646 NW 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 NW 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 NW 18th St have a pool?
No, 2646 NW 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 2646 NW 18th St have accessible units?
No, 2646 NW 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 NW 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 NW 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.

