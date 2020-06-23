All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:10 PM

2625 Handley Drive

2625 Handley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Handley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb7af64005 ----
This quaint home has many amenities including 2 inch blinds, Corian kitchen countertops with matching cutting board, ceiling fans and refinished hardwoods throughout. The kitchen has an island, fridge and gas stove. The nice sized utility room includes: Whirlpool washer/dryer and French doors that lead out to large fenced backyard with a covered patio. To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Handley Drive have any available units?
2625 Handley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Handley Drive have?
Some of 2625 Handley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Handley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Handley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Handley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 Handley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2625 Handley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Handley Drive offers parking.
Does 2625 Handley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 Handley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Handley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Handley Drive has a pool.
Does 2625 Handley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2625 Handley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Handley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Handley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

