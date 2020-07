Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful house has 3 bedroom 2 baths and 2 living areas. Kitchen is open to the dining and living room. Tons of counter top space and great cabinets. Covered patio and a large backyard are great for entertaining. Hardwood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, new paint through out. Great location just minutes from entertainment, golf, shopping, restaurants and easy access to the highways.