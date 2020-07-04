All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2618 Refugio Avenue

2618 Refugio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2618 Refugio Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy duplex located near stockyards. Offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with all new flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout and all new fixtures. Tons of places to shop, dine and entertainment. NO LARGE DOGS. PETS CASE BY CASE BASIC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Refugio Avenue have any available units?
2618 Refugio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2618 Refugio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Refugio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Refugio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Refugio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Refugio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Refugio Avenue offers parking.
Does 2618 Refugio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Refugio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Refugio Avenue have a pool?
No, 2618 Refugio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Refugio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2618 Refugio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Refugio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Refugio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 Refugio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 Refugio Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

