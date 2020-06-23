All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2613 Shirley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2613 Shirley Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

2613 Shirley Avenue

2613 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2613 Shirley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Complete home renovation just completed in University Place!! Duplex converted to single family home. New windows, plumbing, electrical wiring, flooring, and central heat and air. New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home is located just steps away from TCU's Campus next to University Baptist Church. Four bedroom home with two full baths with new double furniture vanities. Two living areas, stackable washer and dryer, large backyard with 4-5 parking spaces. New fence and large storage shed for additional storage. Contact us to secure 2020-2021 housing.
HOME IS EITHER LEASE OR SALE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
2613 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 2613 Shirley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2613 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Shirley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2613 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 Shirley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2613 Shirley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2613 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Shirley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University