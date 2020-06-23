2613 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

Complete home renovation just completed in University Place!! Duplex converted to single family home. New windows, plumbing, electrical wiring, flooring, and central heat and air. New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home is located just steps away from TCU's Campus next to University Baptist Church. Four bedroom home with two full baths with new double furniture vanities. Two living areas, stackable washer and dryer, large backyard with 4-5 parking spaces. New fence and large storage shed for additional storage. Contact us to secure 2020-2021 housing.

HOME IS EITHER LEASE OR SALE