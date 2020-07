Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2609 Lubbock Ave. Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom TCU Home - Available June 1, 2020! Charming and cozy updated home in the heart of TCU. Covered porch and hardwood floors throughout. Fenced backyard with stone patio makes great for entertaining! Refrigerator and stacked washer and dryer are included. Close to downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more! Walking distance to TCU! This is a must-see!



