2533 Greene Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable tudor-style home in University Place! Walk to TCU! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the main home plus a separate garage apartment with full bathroom and kitchenette. Large wooden deck perfect for entertaining! All new kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a 5 burner gas cooktop, a built-in microwave, subway tile, granite, and new cabinets. Master bathroom with all new custom tile shower. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Washer,dryer and fridge included. This TCU dollhouse won't last long! *TCU Overlay: no more than 3 unrelated persons allowed to lease this property*

Adorable tudor-style home in University Place! Walk to TCU! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the main home plus a separate garage apartment with full bathroom and kitchenette. Large wooden deck perfect for entertaining! All new kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a 5 burner gas cooktop, a built-in microwave, subway tile, granite, and new cabinets. Master bathroom with all new custom tile shower. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Available now. Washer,dryer and fridge included. This TCU dollhouse won't last long!