2533 Greene Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2533 Greene Avenue

2533 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable tudor-style home in University Place! Walk to TCU! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the main home plus a separate garage apartment with full bathroom and kitchenette. Large wooden deck perfect for entertaining! All new kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a 5 burner gas cooktop, a built-in microwave, subway tile, granite, and new cabinets. Master bathroom with all new custom tile shower. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Washer,dryer and fridge included. This TCU dollhouse won't last long! *TCU Overlay: no more than 3 unrelated persons allowed to lease this property*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Greene Avenue have any available units?
2533 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 2533 Greene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 Greene Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2533 Greene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Greene Avenue offers parking.
Does 2533 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2533 Greene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 2533 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2533 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.

