Fort Worth, TX
2527 S University Dr
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:29 PM

2527 S University Dr

2527 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

2527 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, dining area and easy access to major highways. Walking distance to TCU. 2 car garage, washer/ dryer and fridge included. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BQXkDO05mi&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 S University Dr have any available units?
2527 S University Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 S University Dr have?
Some of 2527 S University Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 S University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2527 S University Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 S University Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 S University Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2527 S University Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2527 S University Dr offers parking.
Does 2527 S University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2527 S University Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 S University Dr have a pool?
No, 2527 S University Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2527 S University Dr have accessible units?
No, 2527 S University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 S University Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 S University Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

