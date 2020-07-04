2527 S University Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, dining area and easy access to major highways. Walking distance to TCU. 2 car garage, washer/ dryer and fridge included. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BQXkDO05mi&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com