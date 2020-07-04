All apartments in Fort Worth
2520 Honeysuckle Avenue

Location

2520 Honeysuckle Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oakhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is nestled in the highly desired Oakhurst neighborhood, just minutes from downtown Fort Worth, Fort Worth Stockyards and up and coming Panther Island and Race Street developments. You will be in the middle of it all and right at home in this incredible, updated bungalow. Updates include new roof, recessed lighting, new appliances, custom hood, fans, laundry room, 3rd bedroom, smart sprinkler controller, nest thermostat, lock and outdoor cameras, and more! It offers a spacious living and dining area, great for entertaining. Take things outdoors to the large covered porch, deck or huge back yard. The 2-car garage even has space for a work bench and more storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue have any available units?
2520 Honeysuckle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue have?
Some of 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Honeysuckle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue offers parking.
Does 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue have a pool?
No, 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Honeysuckle Avenue has units with dishwashers.

