2508 Rogers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

SIX MONTH LEASE IS NOW AVAILABLE THRU JULY 31ST! FANTASTIC LOCATION TO TCU AND WALKING LOCATION TO CLASSES. QUAINT 1923 BUNGALOW NESTLED ON A GORGEOUS TREE LINED STREET OFFERS A GATED IRON DRIVEWAY, A FANTASTIC FRONT PORCH, ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, A CLAWFOOT TUB IN HALL BATHROOM GIVES THE CHARM OF THE 1920'S, AN ENORMOUS CUSTOM CLOSET, AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR, GAS COOKTOP, DOUBLE OVENS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, A NEW FRONT LOADING WASHER AND DRYER, REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM, COVERED AND ENCLOSED BACK PORCH, BREATH-TAKING FENCED BACKYARD WITH MATURE TREES, SITTING AREA WITH FIREPIT, BACKYARD SHED, AND FULL PRIVACY. YD MAIN INCL.