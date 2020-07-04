All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2503 Wilkinson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2503 Wilkinson Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:18 PM

2503 Wilkinson Avenue

2503 Wilkinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2503 Wilkinson Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one Bedroom Duplex - East Fort Worth - On Bus Route - One Bedroom, One Bathroom Duplex
Fenced Front and Back Yard
Pets allowed with Pet Deposit and Monthly pet rent ( Small only, Max. 3 pets )
Tenant Pays utilities (Electric, Gas, and Water) and must maintain the lawn.
Property Manager Located nearby @ City View Apartments ( 2301 Hudson ST)
Call or visit City View Apts Office, Mon - Fri, 9 am -5 pm, for more details, showings, and application processing. ( 817) 386-4049
cityview.fre@gmail.com

(RLNE3862105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Wilkinson Avenue have any available units?
2503 Wilkinson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2503 Wilkinson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Wilkinson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Wilkinson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 Wilkinson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2503 Wilkinson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2503 Wilkinson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2503 Wilkinson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Wilkinson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Wilkinson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2503 Wilkinson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Wilkinson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2503 Wilkinson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Wilkinson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 Wilkinson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 Wilkinson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 Wilkinson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University