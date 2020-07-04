2503 Wilkinson Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Spacious one Bedroom Duplex - East Fort Worth - On Bus Route - One Bedroom, One Bathroom Duplex

Fenced Front and Back Yard

Pets allowed with Pet Deposit and Monthly pet rent ( Small only, Max. 3 pets )

Tenant Pays utilities (Electric, Gas, and Water) and must maintain the lawn.

Property Manager Located nearby @ City View Apartments ( 2301 Hudson ST)

Call or visit City View Apts Office, Mon - Fri, 9 am -5 pm, for more details, showings, and application processing. ( 817) 386-4049

cityview.fre@gmail.com



